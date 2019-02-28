Bid for evening lights in Lurgan Park denied

A request to have lighting in Lurgan Park in the evenings has been denied by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle said he had been pushing for funding to be released for the lighting

He said: “In March 2017 the local St. Peter’s Athletic Club wrote to council asking for a part of the park to be lit so that they could train in the park all year round.

“I was happy to support this and thought it would be of benefit not only for the club but for park users as well,” said the Sinn Fein councillor.

“Despite the fact that council unanimously backed my proposal in 2017 the lighting has still not been installed,” he said.

“I have recently spoke to the Chief Executive and Director about the matter and am hopeful that this work will be carried out before the winter,” said Cllr Mackle.

However a spokesperson for ABC Council said: “Council recently considered a request for the installation of lighting in Lurgan Park as part of its capital plan.

“Unfortunately, this request was not approved, however further consideration may be given to this matter in the coming months.

“In the meantime, St. Peter’s Athletics Club have been made aware of this and have been offered a number of alternative sites across the borough, which have street lighting in the evening to assist with the club’s training,” said the council spokesperson.