Birches ‘big country night’ raises £13,700

Members of the Birches Vintage Club have raised a magnificent £13,700 for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

This fantastic total was raised at the Club’s annual Big Country Night, this year held on 10 March in the Seagoe Hotel.

On that evening the hotel was bulging to capacity with country music fans from near and far keen to enjoy what is now surely Mid Ulster’s premier event of its kind.

Paul Kelly and his seven piece band were the headline act on a bill which also included Country Features and other special guests. Co-hosts were Siobhan McGarry of GMTV, and organiser John Wilson MBE.

A grand raffle on the night saw almost 60 prizes, worth many thousands of pounds, won – these included televisions, bicycles, tumble dryers, tools, toys, beautiful floral arrangements and fruit baskets.

John Wilson MBE, Chair of Birches Vintage Club was more than pleased that all the hard work had paid off: “Every year I wonder how we will top the last, but once again we have done it.

“Thank you to so many people – my club colleagues who help so much, especially on the day, our ultra professional host Siobhan McGarry, the fantastic Seagoe Hotel, the hundreds who flocked to the hotel to enjoy the evening, and all the performers, especially Paul Kelly.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone back to The Seagoe on Saturday 9 March 2019, when Big Country Night will once again be even bigger and better than before!”

Johnny Breen, Regional Fundraiser with the Children’s Hospice commented: “Without the support of the local community, we would be unable to care for 300 local children living with life limiting and terminal illnesses in our Hospice and their homes each year.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to John Wilson and his colleagues in the Birches Vintage Club. Without John, there would be no Big Country Night, and without his support we would struggle further for vital funding.