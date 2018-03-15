Bocombra PS kids put ‘feet first’

On Friday, March 9, pupils from Bocombra Primary, joined schools across Northern Ireland to make their school a ‘car-free zone’ and encouraged families to use their feet first to walk, scoot or cycle to school.

Sustrans’ new initiative Feet First Families encourages families to walk, cycle or scoot to school together, reducing congestion around schools and making the car parks and school grounds more enjoyable places to be.

Feet first!

“The assembly hall was bustling right up until 9am as friends met together and ate a cooked breakfast provided by the school staff,” said a school spokesperson.

“There was a wonderful sense of community as families chatted and children headed to class with smiles on their faces”.

“As we enter Spring, it is a great time of year to regularly start actively travelling to school as much as possible with the obvious health benefits as well as protecting the environment and having fun on the journey.”

Sustrans are currently recruiting schools in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area to join their programme in September 2018.

The Active School Travel Programme is an exciting initiative for schools who wish to see more of their pupils choosing an active and healthy journey to school.

Sustrans is being funded by the Department for Infrastructure and the Public Health Agency to continue delivering the Active School Travel Programme across Northern Ireland until 2021. Currently our Schools Team is working with over 280 schools.

Increasing the number of children who regularly walk, cycle or scoot to school has numerous benefits including increased physical activity levels resulting in improved health and well-being, reduced congestion and pollution around schools, improved academic performance and attendance rates, increased road safety awareness and increased confidence, self-esteem and independence for young people.

This initiative provides schools with a planned programme of activities, in and out of the classroom. For more information visit Sustrans.org.uk/NIschools