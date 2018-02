An area close to the shores of Lough Neagh has been cordoned off after a body was found this afternoon.

It is understood a couple walking close to a wooded area at Ballyronan Marina discovered the body soon after lunchtime today.

The Air Ambulance was called at some point this afternoon.

Police are at the scene.

Local SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said: “It is very sad to hear that someone has died.”