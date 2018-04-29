Bomb making material and ammunition seized in violent republican probe near rail line

Detectives investigating violent dissident republican activity in Lurgan conducted a search and have recovered a quantity of bomb making material and ammunition

A PSNI spokesman said the security alert in the Cornakinnegar Road area of Lurgan has now ended and the train line has now re-opened.

Earlier today it was announced that a security alert had closed the rail line between Portadown and Lisburn. A suspicious device was found on Sunday afternoon near the line at the Cornakinnegar Road in Lurgan.

Then Translink announced that the line will be closed until further notice and warned that delays are to be expected. "A bus substitution will operate between Belfast and Newry in both directions for Enterprise passengers. Delays and disruption can be expected," they said.

Later a PSNI spokesman said the items have been taken away for further examination.

Detective Inspector Adrian Brown from PSNI Serious Crime Branch said: “I am pleased to have removed these deadly items from the hands of ruthless and dangerous individuals.

"Our enquiries will continue and I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us to contact police on 101 or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”