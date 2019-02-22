Bought sugar thinking it was cocaine

PSNI Craigavon received one of their more unusual scam reports when they were contacted by a caller wishing to report that the drugs they thought they were buying actually turned out to be brown sugar.

Relating what surely goes down as one of those double take moments for a call handler the PSNI posted on their Facebook page:

“Caller: I’ve been scammed.

“Me: Ok, are you out any money?

“Caller: Yeah I paid over £200 and got brown sugar instead.”

Me: Instead of what?

“Caller: Cocaine.

“Me: Um...

“Nope, not a joke. An actual call. Bizarrely, they didn’t want to provide a statement! Weird that.

“We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again - drug dealers care about NOTHING other than lining their own pockets. Granted, it’s not exactly the sort of slick wheeling and dealing business savvy that would see you go the distance on The Apprentice, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone that drug dealers are scammers!

“If you’ve been scammed by your dealer and would like pay back, call 101, PM us, or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

“A dishonest drug dealer. What’s the world coming to?!”