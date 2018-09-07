Brave Cameron Truedale’s gift for cancer research

Young Cameron Truesdale will be laid to rest on Sunday.

The Waringstown teenager passed away on Wednesday after a 20-month battle against an aggressive cancer.

Cameron Truesdale with his sister Chloe

And his family have revealed the tumours which killed the youngster have been donated for research, in the hope it can prevent other children going through what he did.

In a statement on the Cure4Cam Facebook page last night (Thursday, September 6) the family said: “Firstly Cameron did one more amazing thing. He donated his tumours to research.

“This meant we had to sacrifice a few hours from him but we pray that it will go on to give more hope for DIPG.

“Cameron always said he wanted to make sure other kids didn’t have to go through this all and have no options. He always was so thoughtful. ❣️

“Next we had to plan a giving thanks service for Cameron, a celebration of his life.

“The house will be strictly private but everyone is welcome to the church and proceedings. We hope you can all make it.

“This will be on Sunday, September 9, at 2:30 pm in Donaghcloney Elim church. Details of tea and food will be confirmed tomorrow.

“Cameron was a hoodies and trackies boy, his favourite brand Sonneti was bright and different. So feel free to wear whatever you wish on Sunday as we remember him❤️❤️❤️

“We would like to say thank you for every message and kind word. Reading them all is a much needed distraction at this point❤️.

“Love Cassie, Hammy, David, Cheryl and girls.”

More formal details of funeral arrangements stated Cameron Alan Thomas Truesdale died peacefully at home on September 5 ‘in the arms of his Mum and Dad after the bravest battle with cancer’.

Cameron was the ‘precious and loving son of Hammy and Cassie, biggest and best brother of Chloe, Courtney and Caitlin, beloved step son of David and Cheryl and a much loved grandson, great grandson, cousin, nephew and friend’.

A service of thanksgiving will be held in Donaghcloney Elim Church on Sunday at 2:30pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

House strictly private.

No flowers please, donations if desired payable to Cancer Fund for Children (Daisy Lodge) Curlew Pavillion, Portmore Business Park, Airport Road West, Belfast, BT3 9ED.

Cameron’s battle inspired people across Northern Ireland and, indeed, across the world as a fundraising campaign was launched to help fund his treatment as part of a clinical trial in Mexico.

For a time it appeared the treatment was bearing fruit, unfortunately over the following months his condition worsened until just a few weeks ago the family warned ‘his journey was near over’.

His battle began in January 2017 when the youngster was diagnosed with an inoperable Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma also known as ‘DIPG’ which is the second most common type of primary, high grade brain tumour in children.

While the outlook was grim his family refused to give up and they discovered a pioneering treatment in Mexico. In September last year they travelled from their home in Waringstown near Lurgan to Mexico in a bid to save his life.

The Cure4Cam fundraising page was set up with in excess of £100,000 raised to pay for his treatment thanks to incredible support coming from Northern Ireland and beyond.