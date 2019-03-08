Breached injunction three times

A 50-year-old man who breached a court injunction three times was given suspended prison sentences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Colm Francis Breen, Ballymoney Road, Lurgan, admitted contacting a female through WhatsApp on April 14, May 1 and August 1 last year in breach of an injunction granted by Belfast County Court.

For each offence he was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and he was made the subject of a restraining order which will run for 18 months.

The court heard that on August 25, 2017, the injured party applied at the county court for an injunction against the defendant and this was granted.

On September 7 last year she made a statement claiming there had been a number of breaches of the order with Breen, who was working in the Middle East, contacting her.

When interviewed he said he did ring but it was because he was accessing his contacts on WhatsApp.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A public prosecutor indicated they would be applying for a restraining order.

A barrister representing Breen said her client intended to stay in Northern Ireland for another three months to get all matters resolved.

She added that he would be able to do community service and the offences related to three phone calls over a period of time.