Breached order by mowing grass

A 63-year-old man who is the subject of a Risk of Sexual Harm Order breached it by working without informing his Risk Manager, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Noel Greer, Armagh Road, Portadown, admitted the offence through his solicitor, Mr Joe McDonald.

It is alleged that between April 30 and July 1 this year he undertook employment without first informing the Designated Risk Manager of the nature of the work, an act he was prohibited from performing under the Sexual Offences Act.

The court heard it was discovered that Greer had been working when by chance a Health Trust official overheard a conversation between the defendant and the person he was employed with.

Mr McDonald said that his client, who had severe learning disabilities, accepted the breach.

He explained that Greer had told a police officer he was doing this job and he thought he had to tell police rather than the designated risk officer. It was a one off job cutting grass, added Mr McDonald.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said there was no such thing as a non serious breach of an order. He told Greer that if the job had involved working near a child he would have been in jail now.

Mr McDonald said that the defendant kept forgetting the actual terms of the order.

The judge adjourned the case until December 21 to obtain a pre-sentence report.

And he warned Greer that if in the meantime he didn’t follow the rules he would go back into custody.