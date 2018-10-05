Broken branches hang dangerously over playground

Broken branches of trees at a Co Armagh park are hanging dangerously over a children’s play area.

The thick branches, which appear to have been damaged during recent bad weather, have split from the trunk and appear ready to fall over the play area at Tannaghmore Gardens near Lurgan.

One father who was taking his two-year-old daughter to the play park said it was ‘very dangerous’.

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said staff would be on site this morning to deal with the damaged trees.