A broken down lorry, which was causing delays on a major arterial route into Portadown, has been cleared, said the PSNI.

Earlier police had advised motorists to expect delays on the Armagh Road in Portadown due to a broken down lorry near the junction with the Mahon Road.

This afternoon, the PSNI said: "The Armagh Road in Portadown, near the junction with the Mahon Road is now clear."