Brother-in-law was knocked out by punch

A 36-year-old man who punched his brother-in-law and knocked him out was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Gregory King, Balteagh Avenue, Craigavon, admitted unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on a male on June 18, 2016.

He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years.

The court heard that in the High Street Mall in Portadown the defendant punched the injured party on the mouth, knocking him out.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A barrister representing King said he found himself in court for the first time for an offence of violence.

He explained there was inter-action between the injured party and the defendant who believed something was said to him.

The lawyer added that while King may have thought there was a degree of provocation his reaction was not acceptable. He said the probation report assessed King as a low risk of re-offending.

The barrister added that this was totally out of character for King who felt he had disgraced himself when he momentarily lost control.

He handed in a number of references to the court.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said she was a little concerned by a part of the probation report where King did not feel completely responsible for the offence which went from words to knocking someone cold and leaving them with stitches.

“It was an absolutely appalling incident,” added the judge. “The courts take offences of violence seriously and he was lucky he did not end up in the Crown Court.”

Referring to the victim impact statement Judge Marshall indicated that the victim was still suffering as a result of the incident.

It was a very traumatic experience for him, she added, he was not being his old self any more and felt anxiety whenever he goes out in public.

The judge was satisfied that the custody threshold had been crossed because it was a serious and significant assault causing injury.

“If there was so much as an assault in the police on your record you would be going to prison today,” she told the defendant.