Burger King for B&Q site

File photo dated 4/12/12 of a general view of a Burger King restaurant in Belfast, as the fast food chain has stopped sourcing burgers from the Irish supplier at the centre of the horsemeat contamination scandal, it has announced. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday January 23, 2013. See PA story CONSUMER Horsemeat. Photo credit should read: Paul Faith/PA Wire
A new Burger King Drive Thru is on the menu for Craigavon and will open later this year.

The new restaurant will open at the Marllborough Retail Park - the site of the former B&Q which is also bringing the mouth watering prospect of a new M&S food hall and a Starbucks outlet (with another restaurant also proposed for the site).

Making the announcement Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “I’m delighted to announce a new Burger King Drive Thru for Craigavon. Due to open its doors in 2018. More investment, and more jobs in Upper Bann.”