Burglaries in Waringstown

Police are investigating a link between a burglary reported at the Dunkirk Road in Waringstown and a series of similar incidents in Gilford, Scarva and Bessbrook.

The Waringstown incident had the common method of the rear window being forced and the house being searched.

It’s thought the incident happened on Sunday, July 22.

Police said they believed a silver coloured Audi A3 was involved in the incident.

And on July 23, a burglary was reported in the Clare Road area. Police had a number of other reports of a suspicious person in the Waringstown area.

A male was subsequently located and has been arrested and charged with the burglary offence.

If you can provide any information please phone police on 101 or ring the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.