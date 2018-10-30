Burgled nursery three times

A 23-year-old man has admitted burglary of a children’s nursery in Gilford five times in a three day period.

Stephen Andrew Shortland, whose address was given as Dickson Park, Seapatrick, Banbridge, appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He is accused of entering as a trespasser the Smart Kids Nursery at Mill Street, Gilford, and stealing various items on May 4, May 5 and three times on May 7 this year.

His solicitor said he would be pleading guilty to all of the charges he faced.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was a ‘fairly mean offence’ and she compared it to stealing sweets from babies.

The judge then adjourned the case until November 21 in order to obtain a pre-sentence report.