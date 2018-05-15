Burial fees for infants are to be waived next month

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is set to waive the cost of opening a grave for resident children under the age of eighteen next month.

The change in fee structure was agreed at the full council meeting in April and will come into effect from 1 June, 2018.

Council’s Cemetery Services Department is currently in the process of notifying all funeral directors and other relevant agencies of the change which applies to any plot opening for a resident child within all council operational cemeteries.

The move follows the council’s unanimous acceptance of a proposal from Ulster Unionist Councillor Julie Flaherty last month.

She said she had been humbled by the support received for her call.