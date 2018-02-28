Almac creates 100 new jobs with £20m investment

Almac, the global pharmaceutical firm, is to invest £20m in a new cold store in Craigavon and create 100 new jobs.

The firm announced this morning the completion of its new 95,000sq ft custom built cold store facility at its headquarters.

A spokesperson for Almac said: “With over 30 years’ experience in the field of global distribution and management of temperature sensitive drug products, this expansion strengthens Almac’s ability to provide a seamless, best-in-class service to its growing global client base by ensuring efficient and effective delivery of both clinical supplies and commercial drug products.”

The cold store, which is one of the largest of its kind in Europe, has been purpose built in response to customer requirements which includes consideration to the rapidly growing area of orphan drug products, changes to regulatory compliance and a more stringent focus on data across the supply chain.

The additional capacity and tailored design also offers the firm’s clients the opportunity to scale up with Almac as their biologic/biosimilar product portfolio increases.

The new facility complements Almac’s existing global clinical supply and drug product capabilities by boasting over 3,000 pallet spaces including -15°C to -25°C storage capacity, additional 2°C to 8°C secondary production rooms, 3PL processing areas and a custom designed clinical labelling suite.

Supplementary office space has also been included to accommodate an additional 100 new employees who will be recruited as a result of the expansion.

Alan Armstrong, CEO Almac Group, said: “Today’s announcement reaffirms Almac’s commitment to our global Headquarter campus in Craigavon, and Northern Ireland as a whole with the creation of 100 new jobs. We have, once again, set the industry standard with an additional £20 million investment in our comprehensive global clinical and commercial supply chain offering. This new facility expands our cold storage capacity by 300% and our frozen storage capabilities by over 50%, enabling us to better serve our clients, and ultimately patients, worldwide thereby maintaining our position as a global leader in the life sciences sector.”