Almac hosts Export Forum for firms aiming for global market

Craigavon firm Almac will share the story of its mammoth growth in international sales at an event organised by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber), in partnership with Danske Bank.

The pharmaceutical company will host the first Danske Bank Export First ‘Exporter Forum’ at its Craigavon headquarters on 21 March 2018. The Forum aims to provide a platform to maximise the experiences of local exporters by bringing together like-minded businesses to discuss common interests and the challenges of the exporting environment.

With a focus on the legal implications of trading internationally, delegates can participate in a discussion and share their experiences.

The event isat Almac in Craigavon on 21 March 2018 at 9.30-11.30am and you can register your interest to attend by emailing gabi.burnside@nothernirelandchamber.com.