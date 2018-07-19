Barbara campaigned for fairness for farmers

The steering committee of Farmers for Action has said Co Antrim woman Barbara Morrison, who passed away on July 12th, will be remembered as someone who campaigned for fairness for the farming community across Northern Ireland.

Aged 56, Barbara (nee Foote) of Carnbore Road, Liscolman, Ballymoney passed away after suffering a brain haemorrhage on June 25th. Her passing is a profound loss to all who knew her.

A native of Portadown, Barbara was devoted to her family, church, community, The Smiles Foundation, of which she was a Development Ambassador & Volunteer Co-ordinator, and farming.

Despite not being brought up on a farm, Barbara married Samuel in 2001 and immediately immersed herself into life on their family farm near Mosside, Co Antrim.

The Steering Committee of Farmers For Action NI will forever remember Barbara as a hands-on person, willing to help at every opportunity, with the aim of achieving fairness for the farming community across Northern Ireland and much further afield.

Barbara taught at her church Sunday School and during the last 10 years became an ambassador and volunteer for The Smiles Foundation. She was devoted to the needs of the less fortunate in Romania. Both her and Samuel travelled many times to Romania thus allowing Barbara to speak passionately at home in Northern Ireland at many events and meetings. At the same time Barbara was busy fundraising, filling and organising containers to be transported out to Romania with all kinds of essential supplies and gifts and was still finding time to help Samuel on their farm.

Barbara inspired many others in the community to travel out to Romania to help the people there in any way they could and see for themselves the need that Barbara so passionately spoke of back home.

Barbara was a people’s person and this was certainly borne out by the large attendance at her funeral at Toberdoney Presbyterian Church last Monday and all those who paid their fitting tributes having travelled from near and far.

Barbara’s passing has left a huge void for her husband Samuel, her father Jim, brother Robin and sister Alison, nephews, nieces, wider family and all who knew her. She was predeceased by her mother Grace.

The charity ‘Smiles’ has also paid tribute to Barbara on its website.

It said the Smiles Family is now one less, adding: “It is hard to imagine life or Smiles without her’ but we thank God for the amazing legacy of achievement that Barbara leaves, for what she meant to so many and look forward to continuing the work in Romania which Barbara so passionately loved and supported.”

Thoughts and prayers go out to Samuel and the family circle.