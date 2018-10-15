Closing date for PSNI applications fast approaching

The closing date for applications to join the PSNI is fast approaching.

The closing date is this Friday October 19 at 12noon.

Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said: “There are only a few days left until the closing date and I would encourage anyone interested in a career in policing, to log onto our recruitment website at www.joinpsni.co.uk to find out more details.

“We are looking for people who are committed to making a difference and who want to make a positive contribution in communities across Northern Ireland

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to being representative of the community we serve and we welcome applications from across all sections of the community.”

For more information visit www.joinpsni.co.uk