Council supports businesses wanting to ‘Go East’

Local businesses throughout the borough interested in exploring new opportunities in the Indian market are encouraged to sign up for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s latest Go East trade mission.

Following the hugely successful pilot earlier this year, council has launched another exciting new trade mission to help ambitious local companies explore, target and exploit business linkages in India.

Go East will run from August to November 2018 and enlisted companies will have the opportunity to receive extensive one to one support, carry out bespoke prospecting to identify, approach and arrange a minimum of 5 meetings with potential business partners prior to a four day market visit to Mumbai and Pune.

Open to all businesses located in the borough, Go East is aimed at those who wish to either export to or source from India.

Recruitment for the Go East trade mission is now open. To find out more or to register your interest, contact Amy Bell at Full Circle Management Ltd on 028 9069 1027 or email amyb@fullcircle.eu.com.