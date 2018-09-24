Countdown is on to opening of Five Guys at Rushmere Centre

New burger restaurant Five Guys is to open a new venue in Craigavon next week.

It is to officially open in Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre next Monday.

Soon after its neighbour Nandos will be opening its doors at the specially built unit at the shopping complex.

Both food outlets are expected to create around 100 jobs between them.

McDonald’s at Rushmere is also undergoing a massive transformation and will be opening its doors on October 10.

It has been a bumper year for retail in Craigavon with the new Marlborough Retail Park opening next week also.

A Marks and Spencer’s Food Hall will be opening on October 4 with the creation of 56 new jobs.

Sportswear brand O’Neill’s is also to move into Marlborough Retail Park creating 30 jobs.

A trampoline park, a Burger King and a Starbucks are also opening at the £2.5m retail park - most of them opening in October.