‘Dragon’s Den’ for young people

Budding entrepreneurs are to take part in a special intensive ‘Dragon’s Den’ programme in Portadown.

Enlighten, Portadown 2000’s new programme aims to encourage entrepreneurship and business in young people.

Enlighten, a leading-edge project that has entrepreneurship and business as its focus, will partner with local schools, job clubs and community groups.

Young people within the Neighbourhood Renewal Areas of Portadown, Brownlow and Lurgan will take part including pupils from St John the Baptist College, Lismore Comprehensive and Killicomaine Junior High School.

They will be introduced to the practicalities of business and product development in an informal, shared space facility of Market Building, William Street, Portadown.

They will be given the opportunity to engage with local business managers/owners and will be provided with key advice on financial management from a local Banking Institution.

All young people will take part in six dynamic workshops covering the role of an entrepreneur, personal development, marketing, financial planning as well as hands-on product making sessions.

They will visit an established market, e.g. Comber Farmers Market/ St George’s Market, Belfast/ Penny Square, Lisburn. They will have the opportunity to make and market their products and sell them at Portadown Farmers Market, with proceeds going to a charity of their choice, all the while receiving support and advice from local business mentors.

All students will gain Level 1 Customer Service qualification, those aged 16+ will also gain ILM Level 2 Young Leaders. This older age group will participant in a “Dragon’s Den” initiative promoting their products to local business owner/managers before their trading opportunity in Portadown Market.

The culmination of their learning and making will lead to a trading opportunity on 3rd and 10th May 2019, in Portadown Market where they will be able to use their new learned skills and compete with their peers!

This is a fully funded programme through SEPBU Peace IV.

Portadown 2000 has been managing and running Millennium Court Arts Centre for 17 years with a full and active outreach programme in schools and community centres.