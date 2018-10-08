Dragon’s Den style project for youngsters

Young people can take a leap into the Dragon’s Den and learn how to be an entrepreneur via an ‘Enlightening’ new project.

Spearheaded by Portadown 2000, this cutting edge project is to partner with schools, job clubs and community groups across Lurgan, Brownlow and Portadown.

Called Enlighten, it aims to encourage entrepreneurship in young people, introducing them to the practicalities of business and product development.

The project will be held in the Market Building, William St, Portadown where the youth will be given the opportunity to engage with local business managers/owners.

They will be provided with key advice on financial management from a bank. All young people will take part in six workshops covering the role of an entrepreneur, personal development, marketing, financial planning as well as hands-on product making sessions.

They will visit an established market and will have the opportunity to make and market their own products and sell them at Portadown Farmers Market, with proceeds going to a charity of their choice. All the while they will receive support and advice from business mentors.

All students will gain Level 1 Customer Service qualification, those aged 16+ will also gain ILM Level 2 Young Leaders, this older age group will participant in a “Dragon’s Den” initiative promoting their products to local business owner/managers before their trading opportunity in Portadown Market.

The culmination of this will lead to a trading opportunity on 3rd &10th May 2019, in Portadown Market where they will be able to use their new skills and compete with their peers!

The project is supported by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council as part of the PEACE IV Children and Young People programme - a cross-border initiative, financed through the European Union and managed by Special EU Programmes Body.