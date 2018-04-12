Drive-thru coffee shop and diner to create jobs

A major investment in Lurgan’s Centrepoint - including a new drive-thru coffee shop and separate drive-thru diner - could bring up to 25 new jobs.

Businessman Brian McCrory revealed that his family firm will be investing in excess of £300,000 into the complex with exciting plans to develop the Portadown Road site.

Plans are at an advanced stage for a drive-thru American style diner and Mr McCrory is hoping to entice a franchise such as Eddie Rockets or Burger King.

And, if planning permission is forthcoming, the firm is hoping to open a Drive-thru coffee shop at the Centrepoint Complex in the near future.

Mr McCrory said: “It will be the second such drive-thru after the Starbucks one in Belfast opened in January.”

He explained that visitors can drive up and get coffee and donouts or sit in the coffee shop and relax. “When it is up and running we hope to employ up to 12 new staff.”

And the Lurgan businessman said that the company are to take over running the Bowling Alley at Centrepoint.

“We plan to carryout a complete refurbishment of the bowling alley with a new sound system,” said Mr McCrory adding that, all in all, the £300k plus investment could lead to up to 25 new jobs.

Already thriving at the Centrepoint is the Virtual Reality complex Alt Esc and a hairdressers and nailbar.

Mr McCrory aims to create a state-of-the-art leisure facility.