Eason confirms closure of stores in Craigavon and Newry

Eason in Craigavon is to close after decades based at Rushmere Shopping Centre, it is understood.

And the Dublin-based firm is shutting its Newry store.

The closures are being blamed on failing to secure terms on the stores’ leases.

A spokesperson for Eason said: “We can confirm the closure of two Eason stores in Northern Ireland.

“Eason in Craigavon will close in April and Eason in Newry will close in July 2018.

“The decision to close the stores in Newry and Craigavon was made following unsuccessful attempts to secure terms on the stores leases.

“Eason are commencing a consultation process with all staff in both stores and are fully committed to exploring all possible options to facilitate the transfer of employees to other Eason stores in Northern Ireland, where possible.”

Eason is Ireland’s longest standing retailer of books also selling newspapers magazines, stationery, gifts and cards.

There are around 60 outlets across Ireland.

One customer posted on Facebook that she couldn’t believe the shop was closing. “It is my favourite place to go. I love my books and my children love the kids corner. It is the place my daughter asks to go to in the centre. There is nowhere like it around. I feel sorry for the poor staff some of whom have been there for over 20 years,” she said.