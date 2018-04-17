Eason’s at Rushmere closes

Eason’s in Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre has closed its doors after more than four decades.

The store was one of the earliest at Rushmere, opening in 1976.

A spokesman for Easons said it had closed the Craigavon store and the Newry store would close shortly.

“The decision to close these stores was made following unsuccessful attempts to secure terms on the stores leases.”

Martin Walsh, Rushmere centre manager, said: “The lease for the unit which Eason occupies is coming to an end and Eason has decided not to renew.

“It is of course disappointing to see them go, having been an integral presence on the mall since 1976. We have already had plenty of interest in what is a super unit in a prime location within the centre, and are confident it will be snapped up quickly.”