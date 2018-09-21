Event to aims to help businesses embrace emerging technologies

Treking into the world of Artificial Reality (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR), a special conference aims to businesses how to harness digital technology of the future.

Aiming to help SMEs unlock the potential of emerging technologies, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has teamed up with Digital Catapult NI to host a half-day conference at Craigavon Civic Centre on Wednesday 10 October from 9.00am to 1.30pm.

‘Connect with Tech: Emerging Technologies and Your Business’ offers a unique and exciting opportunity for local businesses, regardless of size or sector, to learn about advanced digital technologies such as AI, VR and Augmented Reality (AR), and hear how they are enabling leading businesses such as Almac Group, Axial 3D and RPS to drive innovation and revolutionise their industry.

Open to SMEs, large enterprises, sole traders, entrepreneurs and anyone interested in finding out more about new technologies and how they could impact business, call 028 9263 3232 or email connect@ndevents.co.uk