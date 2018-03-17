Firefighters rescue two cows who fell into a slurry tank

Around 25 firefighters helped rescue, two cows both in calf, who fell into a slurry tank on a farm in Co Armagh at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the farm on Kingsmill Road, Bessbrook at around 7.35am on Saturday morning.

NI Fire and Rescue Service Group Commander Alan O’Neill said it appeared the cows had somehow fallen into a slurry pit.

Two fire appliances from Newry, one from Newtownhamilton and another from Newcastle attended with a search and rescue crew from Belfast.

Commander O’Neill explained that it was important they attended due to potentially hazardous fumes from the slurry pit and for the safety of the staff on the farm.

He said crews used a tele-handler and a forklift to safely rescue the animals.

A vet on site pronounced both animals fit after ther ordeal.

The firefighters were assisted by a specialist Animal Rescue Team from Newcastle.

The situation was over at 10am.

Commander O’Neill reminded farmers of the importance of farm safety and keeping slurry pits well secured.