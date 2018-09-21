Focus on heritage-led regeneration

One of the UK’s foremost experts on heritage-led regeneration is to speak at an event organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to lay out its strategic vision and plans.

Leonie Oliva, an author of Heritage Works, a report considered an authority on heritage regeneration, will address an audience at Armagh Palace on Friday September 28th, highlighting the significant opportunity for economic growth in the borough through heritage-led regeneration.

She is currently a Senior Director at commercial property agency GVA and has 25 years experience advising on planning projects and major planning applications.

Roger Wilson, Chief Executive, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “The borough offers a big draw and huge potential for investors. This independent research will help benchmark the area and offer a fresh insight into the best opportunities in the commercial property market.”

The event will also see the launch of a market report highlighting the key commercial property investment opportunities in the borough.