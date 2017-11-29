McDonald’s creates 20 new jobs and undergoes digital makeover

Twenty new jobs have been created in Lurgan after McDonald’s underwent a ‘digital makeover’.

The popular fast food outlet has also been transformed with a new dual lane drive-thru.

Celebrating the re-opening of McDonalds Restaurant, Lurgan, after substantial refurbishment are form left, Aaron Hayes, business manager, Gareth Moore, restaurant operations consultant, and Debbie Creaney, customer care manager. INLM48-200.

Franchisee John McCollum has invested significantly in the Edward St business also creating two ‘self-order’ kiosks.

“These allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices,” said Mr McCollum who has been a franchisee for 24 years.

“These changes have been designed with changing customer needs in mind, and the dedicated dining room hosts ensure the process is as quick and easy as possible.”

Table service has also been introduced to the restaurant, which aims to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags and buggies.

John said: “Customer feedback has so far been positive; families enjoy ease of not having to leave children unattended while queuing, and people feel it means they have more time to chat with friends and family.

“Since we’ve re-opened we’ve noticed a change in how our customers are treating our restaurant,” he said. “People who used to pop in for a quick bite to eat are staying longer to make use of the tech we now have on offer, such as our tablets and free Wifi. We’ve also noticed a difference in the way people are ordering, for example people are now more aware of our healthier options such as swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.

“These changes have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and the new technology benefits everyone – whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing mums with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“The introduction of these changes also means that McDonald’s crew are able to widen their skill set. More are able to be in front of the counter, serving customers and helping them navigate the new digital menu boards for the first time ever. This takes McDonald’s customer service to the next level and crew and customers alike are noticing the positive difference.”

John added: “I’ve have seen the McDonald’s experience transform. Our restaurants are a great leveller and are able to suit the needs of people from any background who want to come in grab a bite to eat or drink and enjoy the atmosphere these changes have created.

“I am dedicated to investing in the local area and in the development of my employees. That’s why I’ve improved the crew room to provide them with the same facilities that our customers enjoy and have an area to train and develop to keep improving the service we offer. I’m confident that this new look restaurant in Lurgan will be a welcome addition to the area and I’m looking forward to welcoming our customers in to show off the changes.”

McDonald’s is looking to introduced more innovations including the option to customise the classic burgers that customers know and love.