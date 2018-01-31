New park and ride ‘to be ready by Autumn’

The long-awaited £3.1m Park and Ride facility close to Portadown Train Station will be open in the Autumn, vow Translink.

Work started on the 347 space facility last November, Translink announced this week and said it is due to be completed this year.

It is sited at the Junction of Corcrain Road and Northway in Portadown.

According to Translink the new Park and Ride will have CCTV and extended cycle storage facilities to enhance passenger security and convenience.

The project involves clearing the site, provision of drainage and car park surfacing as well as construction of a new entrance to the Park and Ride facility.

It will also include new lighting and security fencing.

As part of these works, additional accessible parking spaces will become available at Portadown Station entrance.

Translink Project Manager Aidan Stott said: “This new Park and Ride will significantly enhance parking availability for our passengers in Portadown and surrounding areas.

“Work carried out to date on the new facility by our contractors, Gibson Brothers Limited, includes site clearance and construction of a new entrance on the Corcrain Road which will benefit commuters from the Armagh and Dungannon areas who wish to use the new Park and Ride.”

Aidan concluded: “The development of Park and Ride facilities across Northern Ireland is a key part of Translink’s focus in encouraging passengers to use our bus and train services”.

There has been a hard fought campaign for extra parking spaces at the train station with the current parking area regularly full to capacity.

While the work is ongoing, the current facilities will remain open as usual and there will be normal access to the train station.

No definitive date in the Autumn has been given for the opening of the new Park and Ride facility.