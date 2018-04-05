Spring footfall figures bloom at Rushmere

Rushmere shopping centre has bucked the national trend over the past month, reporting a rise in visitor footfall against a UK-wide drop.

In stark contrast to the rest of the country, the Craigavon centre reported a “buoyant and robust” performance, in particular over the Easter long weekend.

Figures from the Retail Traffic Index, spearheaded by Ipsos and Springboard, two leading retail industry analysts, reveal that the UK suffered the 11th consecutive month of falling High Street shopper numbers. Overall, UK numbers dropped 11.5% for March as a whole compared to the same month in 2017, while Rushmere successfully delivered a 3.4% year on year increase. Northern Ireland-specific detail indicates that NI footfall dropped 13.4% over the Easter weekend, while Rushmere’s numbers from Easter Saturday to Easter Tuesday showed indicated a 7.4% lift on the centre’s Easter weekend the previous year.

“We’re delighted to be bucking the trends apparent across the rest of the UK,” said centre manager Martin Walsh.

“To have enjoyed a 12.3% lift on footfall numbers during Easter Monday and Tuesday alone is testament to our unrivalled offer and it was fantastic to see the centre and retail park so busy during this recent holiday period.”