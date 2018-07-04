Starbucks Drive-thru coming to Craigavon, says MLA

A Starbucks Drive-thru and cafe is coming to Craigavon later this year, according to MLA Jonathan Buckley.

The international coffee chain could be set to take up residence at the latest retail hotspot - which has already attracted mega-stores such as Marks and Spencer.

The DUP MLA said he has it on good authority that the popular coffee house will be the latest addition to the Marlborough Retail Park in Craigavon.

Already earmarked for the former B&Q site, is a massive M&S Food Hall.

Plus a trampoline park expected to be run by the firm Air-tastic which already has parks in Bangor and Cork.

Other outlets include an O’Neills store which sells sports merchanising.

The massive development is expected to generate hundreds of the news jobs for the Craigavon, Portadown and Lurgan area.

Mr Buckley welcomed the new s saying it will be a fantastic economic boost for the whole area.