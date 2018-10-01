Workers shelve industrial action after pay deal

Workers at a large manufacturing firm in Co Armagh have shelved proposed industrial action after agreeing a pay deal.

Radius Plastics Ltd, which employs 120 staff in Lurgan, issued a joint statement with the union Unite laying out the new agreement.

Staff at the firm had been ballotted on industrial action last month due to being unhappy with their pay.

Sean Smyth from Unite said the union had been in negotiations with the firm, which manufactures plastic pipes for several months, but had been in a logjam over back-dating a five percent pay offer to April 1.

In a joint statement issued today (Monday October 1) they said: Following a series of meetings Radius, Lurgan and Unite the Union have now settled the 2018/19 pay review for represented Operations Employees.

Both parties have agreed a two-year deal to run through to 31st March, 2020. The deal includes a 5% increase on basic rates, together with a fixed “one-off” payment.

Sean Smyth, Unite Regional Official, has said, “Following meaningful consultation and commitment from both the Radius Management Team and Unite Representatives, an amicable settlement has been agreed. Unite look forward to continuing to work with Management to sustain jobs and grow the business at the Lurgan site.”

Mark Palmer, Chief Operating Officer at Radius commented, “This agreement has been concluded through constructive dialogue with both parties working together to reach a deal which benefits both the Company and its Employees as well as reflecting strong commitment to the ongoing development and growth of our Lurgan business.”