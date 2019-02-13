Call for action at busy Craigavon crossroads, ‘before someone is killed’

After another accident at a busy Craigavon crossroads, Sinn Fein has called for action before someone is killed.

Party spokesperson, Michael Tallon has urged Transport NI to take remedial action at Meadowbrook crossroads after an accident last Friday.

Sinn Fein spokesperson Michael Tallon at the Old Portadown Road junction with Tullygally Road East

The cross roads spans Tullygally Road East, the Old Portadown Road and the entrance to Meadowbrook estate.

There is regularly confusion as to who has the right of way when leaving the junctions.

Mr Tallon said: “Sinn Fein have repeatedly lobbied Transport NI about this junction.

“There has been a litany of accidents at this location and some quite serious.

“There needs to be action taken either in the form of traffic lights or a roundabout or other relevant traffic calming measures.

“The local community group have also lobbied for measures to be taken without success.

“I once again call on Transport NI to take action before someone is killed.”