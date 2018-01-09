Call for strategy to tackle staff shortage

There’s been a call for a work place strategy to address health staff shortages.

Speaking about the pressures on Craigavons A&E departments over the holiday period Sinn Fein Councillor Liam Mackle said: “The significant pressures placed on services in recent weeks have made it increasingly difficult for HSC staff to deliver services at this time. This demonstrates the urgent need for a workforce strategy to be released.

“Some Trust CEOs appealed to off-duty staff to come to work. This is not sustainable. The huge commitment and dedication shown by HSC staff, particularly over this challenging holiday period, must be recognised and appreciated. Staff have again shown they are the HSC’s greatest asset.

“And although this is not a problem unique to the north - as all non essential operations have been cancelled across England and Wales - a workforce strategy for the North is urgently needed to begin to address existing staff shortages and to ensure we retain the existing staff who continue to deliver vital health services under extremely challenging situations.

“Let there be no doubt - the Tory austerity agenda has exacerbated this issue.”