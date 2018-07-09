Call for urgent meeting on gorse fires

Calls for an urgent meeting have been made as firefighters tackle a surge in arsonists starting gorse fires across Craigavon .

SDLP Community activist, Thomas Larkham called for the meeting as the NI Fire and Rescue Service worked flat out to quell several fires from Enniskeen to Rushmere.

Mr Larkham said on Monday: “Yet another day of grass fires in Brownlow/Central Craigavon.

“Already, there have been six separate fires on the black path from Enniskeen to Rushmere and in the fields at the back of Parkmore.

“One fire occurred right beside houses and was inches from someone’s fence.

“This is seriously getting out of control! I am in the process of trying to organise an urgent meeting to address this issue.”

With the arrival of the warmer weather, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) is warning of the extreme dangers and serious consequences of deliberate fire setting in the countryside.

From Wednesday 27th June – Sunday 8th July 2018, NIFRS has tackled 966 gorse fires, 125 of which occurred in Portadown District.

NIFRS is reminding everyone that dealing with these types of incidents not only puts Firefighters’ lives at risk but also the lives of everyone in the local community and puts additional pressure on operational resources.