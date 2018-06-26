Call to bikers to escort Trevor on his final journey home

Hundreds of bikers are expected to gather for the sad homecoming of the late Trevor Black who died tragically on Sunday.

Mr Black, aged 55, lost his life in a traffic collision on the Coast Road near Larne.

The Portadown man was a popular, hard-working man who had a passion for motorcycling since his youth.

A rally call has been issued to the biking fraternity to gather in Lurgan this evening to help bring their brother home to Portadown.

They are asked to meet at Ian Milne’s funeral parlour on Lurgan’s Tandragee Road at the gates of Lurgan cemetery leaving at 7.30pm this evening (Tuesday).

His friends will be travelling with the cortege to his home on the Charlestown Road, Portadown.

Married to Lynn and with a teenage daughter Kerry, Mr Black was highly regarded in his work as a builder and within the biking fraternity.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday at 2pm in St Mark’s Parish Church, Portadown; with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

The family have asked for family flowers only please. And if you would like to donate Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, for the benefit of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services Donations Account please), c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.