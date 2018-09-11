Call to engage with Legacy Commission

Ulster Unionist Alderman Arnold Hatch has urged constituents to engage with the Legacy Consultation which has been extended from 10th September to the 5th of October.

Alderman Hatch said “This is one of the most important consultations since the Belfast Agreement”

“I have many constituents in Portadown and wider ABC council area who have lost loved ones and who have never been given the opportunity to find out what happened or see justice. They deserve time to ensure they fully understand what the consultation is proposing and what impact it will have on them and wider society. It has not been given the prominence it should have.”