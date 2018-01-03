Call to have potholes dealt with urgently

We’ve all heard the old joke - we don’t drive on the left hand side of the road, we drive on what’s left of the road.

For a local Sinn Féin Councillor it’s all too true.

Councillor Paul Duffy is calling for a plague of potholes around the town to be dealt with urgently and is also asking for public help in reporting issues to the relevant authorities.

He said: “We are well and truly back in pothole season with the cold and wet weather proving detrimental to the road surface.

“Most recently I have reported potholes in Craigwell Avenue, Portadown. Two weeks on and they have gotten bigger.

“I have therefore requested that such repair work becomes a priority particularly given that any damage caused to vehicles, as a result of potholes, may well be billed to the department.

“I would encourage anyone who comes across a pothole to report it through the mapping system on the NI Direct website or by telephone as soon as possible. This will award Roads Service the space to deal with potholes in a timely manner in the interest of the safety of all road users.”