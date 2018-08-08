Calls for council to investigate and punish fly-tipping

There have been calls for the council to take more robust action on illegal fly tipping in and around Portadown town centre.

Local DUP representatives said they have been contacted by members of the public complaining about illegal dumping in Clonavon Avenue, Portmore Street, Queen Street and the Annagh Area.

David Simpson MP said: “Residents in these areas are fed up with the waste being dumped in their areas and are concerned that the build up of this filth will attract mice and rats.

“I have been working with Councillor Causby on these issues and we jointly appeal to residents to report anyone seen dumping to the Council so investigations can take place with the hope of fines being issued.”

While Councillor Darryn Causby urged the council to investigate these issues and pursue anyone suspected of fly tipping and issue fines to those responsible.

A council spokesperson said: “Council regularly patrols this area and during recent general clean-ups officers identified a number of instances were bags of rubbish and other items had been dumped.

“Council has identified an address from this rubbish and investigations are ongoing.

“It is unacceptable that the borough continues to be blighted by unsightly scenes of illegally dumped waste that degrades the environment when there are disposal options available.

“Anyone who witnesses incidents of fly-tipping are asked to pass on the information to the Council’s Environmental Health Department on 0300 0300 900.”

They added: “The Council continues to work in partnership with the main enforcement body, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, to improve measures for increasing prosecutions through the use of CCTV in known problem areas, recording and reporting incidents through the sharing of information, taking enforcement action and making sure people understand their own responsibilities when disposing of waste.

“Everyone from householders to businesses have a responsibility to make sure their rubbish is disposed of correctly and does not end up being illegally dumped. Whether you hire a skip, pay a builder or a ‘man with a van’ to remove your household waste you must make sure they are authorised to carry out this work. You can do this by visiting the Northern Ireland Environment Agency website – www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/waste/public-registers.

“If you need to dispose of large items of household waste, you can request a collection through the Council’s bulky waste service by calling 0300 0300 900 or alternatively, you can bring waste items to any of the recycling centres across the borough. Details of what items are accepted at the centres and their opening hours can be found on the website by visiting www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/resident/recycling-centres or by downloading the free Bin-Ovation app from Google Play or Apple App Store.

“By providing information such as a vehicle description, registration number along with a location, date and time, an investigation can be carried out.

“Incidents of littering and fly-tipping can also be reported via the free ‘Bin-Ovation’ app by simply taking a photo on your phone or tablet, log the GPS co-ordinates and via the app this information will be sent straight to the relevant council department for investigation.