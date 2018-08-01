Calls for repairs to Brownstown Park area

A local councillor has called on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council to improve the condition of Brownstown Park and community centre.

Councillor Darryn Causby claimed an area of Brownstown Park has been left unsafe state for months.

He said: “Brownstown Park is a very busy facility with hundreds of residents using the park every day, for the council to leave part of the facility in this state for months is disgraceful and totally unsafe.

“I understand that attempts have been made to have this issue rectified but Council have failed to act.

“As a result the stones have been strewn all over the park with the cladding on the community centre damaged and a window broken.”

Cllr Causby added: “I am demanding that Council act immediately to address this issue and also start paying attention to our parks beyond Portadown Public Park.

“I would also urge Council to ensure they are working tirelessly to provide good quality play facilities in the Birches, Annaghmore and Scotch Street.

“These growing rural communities have been forgotten about for too long and it is time Council took these requests seriously.”

A council spokesperson said: “Council is aware of and would condemn the unfortunate vandalism which has taken place at Brownstown Jubilee Community Centre.

“Council has in place a plan to complete the improvement works week commencing August 13, ensuring the condition of the path is improved while minimising opportunities for further vandalism.

“This fantastic venue plays a big part in local community life and we would like to reassure residents that we are doing everything we can to ensure the centre is maintained to a high standard.”