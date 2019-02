Police are appealing for help in locating missing 20-year-old Ashleigh McKinnon.

In an online appeal PSNI Craigavon asked for information about Ashleigh who is missing from the Richhill area of Co Armagh - and was last seen in Belfast City Centre on Saturday.

The post adds: "She is approximately 5’2”, with short wavy brown hair possibly wearing grey hoody, blue jeans and red trainers.

"If you know of her whereabouts please contact Armagh Police on 101 quoting reference 911 of 17/02/19".