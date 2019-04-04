Cannabis and grinder found in vehicle

A man who did not turn up last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court to answer a drugs charge was convicted in his absence.

Freddy Gentle (35), Limefield Rise, Craigavon, was accused of unlawful possession of cannabis on October 9 last year.

The court heard that at 9.30pm a police mobile patrol saw two vehicles parked up at a service station on the Silverwood Road.

A small deal bag was found in the middle console one of the cars along with a grinder. Gentle admitted the cannabis was his and said it was for his own personal use.

A conviction was recorded and an arrest warrant issued.