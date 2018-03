A police search of a house uncovered cannabis with a value of about £20, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Conor Crawford Fields, Clonavon Avenue, Portadown, admitted unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on August 27, 2016. He was fined £150.

A barrister representing Fields said his last drugs offence was in 2005 so for 11 years he had gone without any drugs matters in court.