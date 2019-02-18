Cannabis left in car by a friend

A 23-year-old man was fined £300 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Michael McCrory, Derrytrasna Park, Derrytrasna, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, herbal cannabis, on November 24 last year.

The court heard police stopped a car and there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. A small quantity of herbal cannabis was found.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said his client would say it wasn’t his and that a friend had left it there.