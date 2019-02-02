Cannabis worth £1,700 discovered

After finding drugs on a 41-year-old man police searched his home and found more packages with an estimated value of £1,700.

Ryan Taylor, Logan Drive, Lurgan, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis on May 5 last year.

His solicitor, Ms Siun Downey, entered a plea on his behalf last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said that after police stopped a vehicle they noticed a strong smell of herbal cannabis coming from it. Taylor was a front seat passenger and when he was searched police found a large quantity of cannabis and a set of scales.

They also searched his home address and found two further packages. The total amount came to 202 grams and it was valued by police at approximately £1,700. Taylor admitted it was for his own personal use.

The case was adjourned until February 27 for a report.