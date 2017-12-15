Car in ‘dangerous condition’

When police checked a car in Portadown they found that it had a number of problems which made it dangerous on the road.

Luke McCune (21), Aghory Road, Portadown, was fined £100 for using a vehicle which was in a dangerous condition on July 14 this year. He was also given three penalty points For having a defective exhaust system he was fined £50.

The court heard that at 1am police stopped a car driven by the defendant at Meadow Lane in Portadown. Checks showed there were difficulties with the braking system, suspension and exhaust.

They restricted it to travelling at 30mph and McCune was required to report to police which he did on July 18 but the checking officer was not available. There was no further attempt to contact the police.

McCune pleaded guilty and said he had sold the car.