The South Car Park at Craigavon Lakes (Roundabout 2), will closed from Wednesday to Friday (January 9-11) to facilitate work to improve accessibility and increase safety.

As an alternative, members of the public are advised to park at Craigavon Civic Centre, the Eastway or at Tannaghmore Gardens.

For further information please contact Customer Services at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on 028 3832 2205.